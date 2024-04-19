2 Indian students drown after they fall into river while hiking in Scotland

Chandigarh, April 19
Two Telugu students drowned while they were hiking with four other friends from Scotland at a popular tourist spot.
The students, both pursuing Masters at Dundee University, were trekking when they fell into the water.
Their bodies were recovered by a rescue team from the water near the Linn of Tumme, where two rivers meet, on Wednesday night.
An official from the Indian High Commission in London said the bodies of the two students were found downstream.
