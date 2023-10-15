 2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • 2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

Sheeja Anand, a caregiver from Kerala who was injured in the attack, is now stable, say sources

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

Israeli soldiers inspect the site of a music festival near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. AP/PTI file



PTI

Jerusalem, October 15

At least two Israeli women security officers of Indian origin were killed in the unprecedented attack carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas earlier this month, official sources and people from the community confirmed on Sunday.

Lieutenant Or Moses, 22, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Ashdod and Inspector Kim Dokraker, a Border Police officer in the police’s Central District, were killed in the attack on October 7, officials confirmed.

Both of them are said to have died on duty in combat.

According to officials, so far 286 army soldiers and 51 police officers have been killed in the conflict.

There could be more victims as Israel continues to confirm the identity of the dead and search for those missing or possibly kidnapped, several community members told PTI.

One young woman from the community, Shahaf Talker, who managed to survive the attack with her friend shared a testimony of what she went through that day with PTI through her grandfather.

Still in shock and unable to speak because of the mental agony, the 24-year-old woman thought that putting it out in writing would ease some of her stress, said her grandfather Yaacov Talker who migrated from Mumbai at the age of 11 in 1963.

“Early today Shahaf went to the funeral of some of her friends who were killed in the massacre that happened at the rave music party where about 270 youngsters were killed in mass killings carried out by Hamas after infiltrating Israeli territory,” said Yaacov who now lives in Petah Tikva, a town in northern Israel.

According to Shahaf’s testimony, on October 7, she and her friend Yanir, who was at the party, saw the rockets flying over their heads.

“What is that?” I asked him. “Missiles,” he answered. “We started running to the car, and I fell on the floor crying and Yanir picked me up, grabbed my hand and told me “Everything is fine, let’s fly away, we have to get home”,” she said.

“We got into the car and started driving, we drove fast. The police said to turn right but this was not the road to Tel Aviv, so we turned back and turned to the other side, the mistake of our lives or we were saved, only God knows, in the direction of Tel Aviv. They were waiting for us, blocking the road, three vans, about 8 terrorists,” she said.

“Yanir quickly realised that they were aiming guns at us and turned the car around as fast as he could. One bullet hit the front windshield, passed right between me and Yanir… the whole car was sprayed with bullets, and all the windows were broken,” Shahaf said.

She said the militants were firing at them without hesitation. “We drove to the other side; they were waiting for us there as well. We met a couple of friends who told us there were terrorists on the other side as well, we all got out of the car and ran. We tried to hide ourselves in the bush,” she said.

“Until it was quiet, not exactly quiet, just fewer bullets flying overhead, we checked what was happening and decided to return to the vehicles,” she said.

Shahaf said they drove until they saw a gas station. “Yanir decided to head there and he found 18 people from the same party inside the gas station,” she recalled.

“I can’t believe we survived this... we were left with one security guard with a gun. For three hours, we were dying of fear, calling everyone possible to save us,” she said.

“The army arrived, (they said) ‘run to the vehicles, as many people as possible in each vehicle, save yourselves, just drive’,” she recalled.

“We succeeded, Moshav Teluma’s security personnel waved at us from the fence and led us to the most perfect family in the world, who took care of us,” she added.

She felt sorry for the victims of the attack by Hamas militants.

“This story is sad, I was saved but piles of my friends are lying in piles of corpses, may your memory be blessed, they abandoned us in the field, I’m sorry. Sharing it so that everyone knows the horrors!!!” she added.

Her grandfather, Yaacov, told PTI that it has been very difficult the past week to deal with the trauma she went through.

“She is still in shock. It will take her a lot of time to come out of it,” he said.

Sheeja Anand, a caregiver from Kerala who was injured in the attack, is now stable, sources said. The caregiver suffered injuries in her hands and leg in the rocket attack on October 7 in the northern Israeli city of Ashkelon. She was immediately provided treatment at a nearby hospital.

#Hamas #Kerala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

2
World

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza

3
World Cup 2023

'Hurting' and 'scarring': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after loss to India

4
Himachal

Himachal crypto scam: SIT to take help of Financial Intelligence Unit, RBI

5
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel prepares ground assault on Gaza Strip as thousands of Palestinians flee

6
Features

Standing Out: Remembering Eulie Chowdhury, the only Indian woman architect in Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh Project team

7
Punjab

Not aware of leaders leaving BJP, says Capt Amarinder Singh

8
Punjab

Punjab govt admitted Haryana has share in water, says Charanjit Channi

9
Comment Touchstones

A world at war with itself

10
Haryana

Illegal Haryana factory making anabolic steroids busted

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Netanyahu vows to demolish Hamas, as Israel urges Gazans to flee south

Israel-Hamas conflict: Netanyahu vows to demolish Hamas as troops prepare to move into Gaza

Palestinian authorities claim death toll in Gaza rises to 2,...

Considering review of basmati rice minimum export price, says government

Considering review of basmati rice minimum export price, says government

Rice exporters associations have been demanding that the rat...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

In a lighter vein, Bhagwant Mann says the leaders, should th...

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

Gill served as chief election commissioner between December ...

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

Sheeja Anand, a caregiver from Kerala who was injured in the...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Government Medical College doctors in Amritsar threaten to strike work

Amritsar MC elections: Govt issues final notification of ward delimitation

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 46: Poor infrastructure, no maintenance by MC irk residents of Ward No. 46

Two-day lit fest begins with dialogue on theatre development in Amritsar

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA ~14.65 lakh

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA Rs 14.65 lakh

One-time relief to clear stocks of non-electric 2-wheelers likely

Standing Out: Remembering Eulie Chowdhury, the only Indian woman architect in Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh Project team

Panchkula DCP issues ban order on serving hookah

MC to install triple-bin units in markets

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

‘Help Delhi breathe easy’: L-G asks Bhagwant Mann, Manohar Lal Khattar to control farm fires

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Focus on learning needs of kids: Atishi to teachers

21 construction sites fined Rs 8.35 lakh: Rai

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Humble background no deterrent

Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

AAP leader held on charge of murder bid

Man, son among three held with heroin, arms

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

Man murdered over old enmity

Bank employee held with 1.72-kg heroin

Jail inmates scuffle over watching TV, four injured

AAI nod to pending tasks, int'l airport to get wings soon

Three arrested for robbing trader of ~24L at gunpoint

Three arrested for robbing trader of Rs 24L at gunpoint

Jouramajra leads rally against drug menace, pupils take pledge

SBI staff hold zonal conference

Post-matric scholarship scheme: CM urged to clear Rs 16-crore dues of SGPC-run institutes

Headmaster receives award