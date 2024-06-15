2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, June 15
Two cousin sisters from Nurmahal were shot by a youth from Nakodar in New Jersey, US, in a shocking incident that claimed the life of one of the victims.
The sisters have been identified as Jaswir Kaur (29) and Gagan (20), from Gorsiyan Peeran village in Nurmahal. Jasvir, who was married, succumbed to the gunshot wounds.
The accused, Gaurav Gill (21), belonging to Hussainpur village, has been arrested by the police in the US.
Gaurav and Gagan used to study together at an IELTS center in Punjab before heading to the US. Both from poor families, their parents sent them abroad to alleviate their poverty.
According to reports, on Wednesday, Gaurav went to the home of Gagan and Jaswir and shot both of them while they were on the sidewalk. Jaswir died on the spot while Gagan is seriously injured and receiving treatment.
The T-shirt and slacks clad boy is seen being apprehended by the New Jersey law enforcement officials at a house lawn in footage which has gone viral on social media.
The incident has happened just days after another shocking incident where a Kapurthala-based man killed his brother in the US, before committing suicide himself.
Nakodar villagers said Gaurav and Gagan went to a ToEFL centre together, but their parents were taken aback with the gruesome incident and had no idea they had met in the US.
As per village sarpanches, both the families are very poor.
Jagmeet Singh, sarpanch, Hussainpur in Nakodar, said, "The boy's father is in Muscat and younger brother is still studying. They are from a poor family. We saw Gaurav study here and never thought this would happen. He talked to family regularly. No one had any inkling. The incident has come as a huge shock."
The sarpanch said Gaurav is from an SC family and the family runs an atta chakki.
Gorsiyan Peeran sarpanch Kulwinder Singh said, "We got to know about the incident on Thursday. Gagan and Jaswir are cousins. Jaswir went abroad 6-7 years ago and Gagan about 6 months ago. Gagan got very good bands in IELTS and her father earlier tried to send her to Canada but was duped by an agent. Then he tried for the US."
The sarpanch said Gagan's father had mere 1.5 acres of land and Jaswir's family is also similarly poor.
Villagers said Gagan and Gaurav pursued IELTS together and may have developed acquaintance since.
Deceased Jaswir had got married to a truck driver in the US about two years ago. Her husband wasn't at home when the incident happened.
