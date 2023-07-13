 2 teens sentenced to 34 years jail for murder of Indian-origin boy in UK : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • 2 teens sentenced to 34 years jail for murder of Indian-origin boy in UK

2 teens sentenced to 34 years jail for murder of Indian-origin boy in UK

Ronan Kanda, 16, was attacked in July 2022 and West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after he died at the scene

2 teens sentenced to 34 years jail for murder of Indian-origin boy in UK

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

London, July 13

Two Indian-origin teenagers were on Thursday sentenced to a total of 34 years’ imprisonment for the stabbing to death of a third teenager, also of Indian descent, with a machete and ninja sword in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands region of England last year.

Ronan Kanda, 16, was attacked in July 2022 and West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after he died at the scene. A post-mortem revealed he died after being stabbed twice in what emerged as a case of mistaken identity.

The two 16-year-old suspects, not named at the time due to being minors, have now been identified as Prabjeet Veadhasa and Sukhman Shergill on the decision of the sentencing judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court as a warning against knife crime.

While Veadhasa will serve a minimum term of 18 years in prison, Shergill will serve a minimum of 16 years.

“The pain of losing a child is immeasurable, but to also know that he was not the intended target adds a whole new layer of grief and I cannot begin to imagine the sorrow Ronan’s family feel,” said Detective Inspector Ade George from the West Midlands Police Homicide Unit who led the investigation.

“The defendants on trial are also too young to have thrown their lives away on such reckless actions that led to this tragedy. Their families too will suffer as they face lengthy prison sentences. There are no winners when knives remain on our streets and we will continue to crack down on those who think it’s acceptable to carry them,” he said.

The court heard that Kanda was on a short walk home from a friend’s house where he went to get a PlayStation controller when he was chased and struck from behind with the weapons bought online by Veadhasa.

“Ronan was taken completely by surprise and was utterly defenceless. He stumbled and called for help before collapsing on the road. Sadly Ronan’s injuries were too catastrophic to survive and he died at the scene,” the police said.

It later emerged that the “unbelievably callous and shocking case of mistaken identity” occurred because the two attackers had intended to harm Kanda’s friend, having fought with him on a previous occasion.

Following the police investigation, it was clear that although only Veadhesa inflicted the blows which killed Ronan, Shergill acted in the joint enterprise of murder. After a five-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court a jury took just over two hours to find the pair, now aged 17, guilty of murder.

In a statement read to the court, Ronan’s mother Pooja Kanda said: “On 29 June 2022 my innocent son was murdered. I remember kissing his cheek and saying you look very handsome and waving at him before his father dropped him off to the snooker club – I replay this in my mind every day. That was the last time I saw my son alive.

“With this, I have lost a lifetime of dreams, plans, hopes and wishes. Nothing on this earth will satisfy my maternal desire to hold my son in my arms.” Ronan’s father Chander said: “Ronan was not only my son – he was my world, my friend and the soul of our family. He was the one that would make us laugh and realise that life is what you make it and enjoy our precious time on earth as a family.”

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Friendly' Pakistan opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area

2
Himachal

16 houses collapse in Solan

3
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

4
Chandigarh

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

5
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

6
Punjab

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

7
Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

8
Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

9
Himachal What Our Readers Say

No water supply for 3 days

10
Nation

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

12 NDRF teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and oth...

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Private establishments will be advised to work from home

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Argument on quantum of punishment to be heard on July 18

As Punjab grapples with flood fury, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

Chief Minister takes stock of flood situation in the affecte...

Relief work stepped up in flood-affected areas of Punjab, Haryana as weather improves

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies have come ...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 5 accused in Delhi excise policy case: Officials

Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg: Govt officials

Delhi: Water reaches Red Fort as Yamuna overflows

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 Jalandhar villages

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit