Singapore-based Sikh researcher Amardeep Singh bags Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize

New York, November 7

Singapore-based Sikh researcher and documentary filmmaker Amardeep Singh has been honoured with the 'The Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize' for the year 2022.

Administered by Hofstra University, New York, the $50,000 prize, which is bestowed every two years, recognises significant works to increase interfaith understanding.

Established in 2006 by Ishar Bindra and family in Brookville, New York, the award is meant to encourage understanding of various religions and encourage cooperation between faith communities.

Born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Amardeep Singh runs Lost Heritage Productions -- a Singapore-based visual media production house -- along with wife Vininder Kaur.

The production house is focused on research and documentation of forgotten legacies. Singh has authored two books, entitled, 'Lost Heritage, The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan' and 'The Quest Continues: Lost Heritage, The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan'.

He has also made a few documentary films on the remnants of the Sikh legacy remnants in Pakistan, and led a team from India and Pakistan to create a docuseries, 'Allegory, A Tapestry of Guru Nanak's Travels'.

A formal award presentation has been planned on November 14 at the Woodbury in New York, The Indian Panorama reported.

Educated at The Doon School, Dehradun, Singh did his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

Having worked in the financial services sector for 25 years, he led the Asia Pacific Region at American Express for Revenue Management of the Credit Card business.

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama was named the first winner of the Guru Nanak Prize in 2008 in recognition of his many years of promoting interfaith dialogue and understanding around the world.

IANS