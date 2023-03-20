 21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off : The Tribune India

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

Gagandeep Singh is assaulted when he was heading home on Friday night CTV news reports

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Toronto, March 20

In an apparent hate crime, a 21-year-old Sikh student from India was attacked in Canada's British Columbia province by a group of unidentified men who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair, according to a media report.

Gagandeep Singh was assaulted when he was heading home on Friday night, CTV news reported.

Councillor Mohini Singh said she heard of the attack shortly after it happened and went to visit Gagandeep.

"I was horrified when I saw him. He could speak only in soft tones and couldn't open his mouth,"' she told the news channel.

She said the young man's eyes were swollen shut and he was in significant pain.

The councillor said she was told that Gagandeep was heading home around 10.30pm after grocery-shopping when he encountered a group of 12 to 15 young people on the bus. It was St Patrick's Day and Mohini Singh said a rowdy group was on the bus, throwing a wig around.

"They were harassing him and threw the wig at him. He told them not to bother him or he'd call the police, and they continued to harass him," she said.

Gagandeep got off the bus.

"They got off after him, waited for the bus to leave and then they swarmed him, they beat him in his face, in his ribs, arms, and legs and then proceeded to grab his turban, pull his hair and drag him," Mohini Singh said, adding that the group took the turban with them when they left Gagandeep in a pile of "dirty snow" on the roadside.

"Taking his turban was the worst, it feels like they've taken it as a trophy."

After he regained consciousness, Gagandeep called a friend who came to the scene and called 911.

Mohini Singh said Gagandeep's friends and fellow international students had been left shaken and scared by the attack, prompting a gathering at the bus stop on Sunday where they spoke out about how they felt less safe in their community.

The councillor said the fact that Gangandeep is Sikh and from India was "undoubtedly" a factor in the assault.

"I entirely believe this is racism and it should be treated as that. It should be looked at through the lens of being a hate crime. This is so wrong on so many levels. This is not something that is acceptable anywhere -- not in Kelowna, not anywhere," she said.

"This is intolerable, it's absolutely disgusting."

The Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police, in a statement, confirmed that they are investigating after someone was "hit from behind and assaulted" by a group of people at the bus stop on Friday evening and that responding officers found the victim "lying on the ground". No details about injuries were provided but authorities said the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

"The Kelowna RCMP take this very seriously and are concerned that this type of crime has happened in our city," spokesperson Constable Mike Della-Paolera said.

"This assault is the top priority for our investigators." 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

2
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

3
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

4
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

5
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

6
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

7
Haryana

Amritpal Singh's financier Kalsi, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

8
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

9
Punjab

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

10
Nation

Khalistani elements pull down Indian flag in London; government summons senior-most British diplomat in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...

Punjab further extends suspension of Internet services in state till March 21 noon

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...

Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested

Union Ministry of Home Affairs asks BSF, SSB to be on ‘high alert’ at borders in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

The officials say even immigration authorities at internatio...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...


Cities

View All

400 issued challan for violating norms

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

Modified vehicles have free run on roads as police look other way

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Amritpal Singh issue: Sohana chowk blockade continues in Mohali

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh's followers: Section 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day afte crackdown on Amritpal Singh, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents of students facing deportation from Canada

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

17 ‘followers’ of Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De detained in Malwa region

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages