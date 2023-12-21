22-year-old MS physiotherapy student from Andhra Pradesh dies in US following gas leak in car

Vijayawada, December 21
A 22-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh died in an accident in the US.
Shaik Zaheera Naaz, who was doing MS in physiotherapy, died in Chicago due to gas leak in a car in which she was travelling.
According to information received by her family at Prasadampadu on the outskirts of Vijayawada, she fell unconscious along with the car driver following the gas leak. She was shifted to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The incident occurred on Wednesday.
Zaheera, who completed degree in physiotherapy in a college in Vijayawada, had gone to the US in August this year for MS.
The family has appealed to the Centre and state governments to help bring home the body.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jagdeep Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Mallikarjun Kharge alleges as Opposition MPs take out protest march to Vijay Chowk
INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday a...
Any talk of changing Constitution is meaningless, PM Modi says in a rare interview
Says our nation is on the cusp of take-off
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy gets 3 years in disproportionate assets case
Madras High Court imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him