24-year-old Indian professional dies in US car accident

PTI

New York, March 24

A 24-year-old Indian professional was killed in a car accident in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Arshia Joshi lost her life in a car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21, the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X on Saturday, expressing deep condolences to her family. Joshi had completed her graduation last year.

The Consulate said it was in touch with Joshi’s family and local community leaders.

“Extending all possible help to transport her mortal remains to India at the earliest,” it said, without divulging more details about the deceased. Volunteer-based nonprofit organisation TEAM Aid is assisting in sending Joshi’s mortal remains to Delhi to her family. TEAM Aid’s primary focus has been to help members of the Indian community who are either travelling or living abroad and face dire situations such as accidents, suicides, homicides or sudden death of loved ones. It has been working to help repatriate the mortal remains to India of people who have lost their lives while in the US.

#New York