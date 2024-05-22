3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

Three Indian-origin students were killed and two others were injured in a car accident in the US on May 14.

The five students, all 18 years old, studied at Alpharetta High School and the University of Georgia.

Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

Two students, Aryan Joshi and Sriya Avasarala, died on the spot, while Anvi Sharma died during treatment at a hospital.

