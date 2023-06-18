 38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK’s London : The Tribune India

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK’s London

The incident adds to recent string of knife attacks across UK, which saw death of British-Indian teen Grace O’Malley Kumar and 27-year-old Tejaswini Kontham from Hyderabad

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, June 18

A 38-year-old Indian-origin man has been stabbed to death in London, just two days after shocking incidents of knife attacks in the UK which saw the deaths of a British-Indian teen and a student from Hyderabad.

Aravind Sasikumar was found with knife injuries on June 16 after officers were called to a residential property on Southampton Way, Camberwell, the Metropolitan Police said.

He died at the scene at 1.31 am on Friday, the police said in a statement.

On Saturday, June 17, Salman Salim, 25 of Southampton Way, was charged with murder, they said.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on the same day and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on June 20.

Sasikumar’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, the Evening Standard newspaper reported on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday confirmed Sasikumar died as a result of stab wounds to the chest, the report added.

A police spokesman said: “On arrival, officers located a man, aged in his 30s, suffering from stab injuries.

“Despite treatment from medical professionals, the man sadly died at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent numerous resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, medics in two fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer.

“We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance, which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in a car.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Harriet Harman, the MP for Camberwell and Peckham, described the death as a “horrific murder” and passed on her “deepest sympathy to the bereaved family”.

Friday’s incident adds to the recent string of knife attacks across the UK, which saw the deaths of British-Indian teen Grace O’Malley Kumar, 19 and 27-year-old Tejaswini Kontham from Hyderabad in two separate incidents.

On June 14, Kontham was stabbed to death at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley in north London. Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

In a separate incident on the same day, Kumar was killed in a knife attack as she walked back from a night out with fellow cricket-loving friend Barnaby Webber, 19.

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

