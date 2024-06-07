4 Indian medical students drown in Russia

Moscow, June 7
Four Indian medical students were drowned in a river near St Petersburg in Russia and the Indian missions in the country were coordinating with Russian authorities to send their bodies to their relatives as soon as possible.
The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were studying at the nearby Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city.
Local media reports said that a female Indian student, who waded out from the beach on the river Volkhov, got into trouble and four of her companions tried to save her.
In their attempt to save her, three others also drowned in the river.
A third boy was pulled to safety by local people.
"We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved," the Embassy of India in Moscow said on X.
The Consulate General of India in St Petersburg said these students were pursuing medical education at Veliky Novgorod State University.
"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families," it posted on X.
The Consulate General said it was working together with the local authorities of Veliky Novgorod to send the mortal remains to the relatives as soon as possible.
"The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all the possible help," it said.
