4 Indian-origin men accused of duping elderly woman millionaire in Scotland

London, January 3
A group of five people, including four Indian-origin men, have been accused of running a fraudulent scheme in Scotland through which they scammed an elderly millionaire out of her fortune.
Mukesh Vippanapelli (41), Vageesan Sunmugaraja (50), Sunil Theyath (39) and Umar Mohammed (39) appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court recently, Scottish TV channel STV news reported.
All of them, including a woman, Hafeeza Samreen (34), face a single charge of being involved with a fraudulent scheme, and were due to appear in the court again.
The report did not mention about the modus operandi of the gang, but said that an elderly millionaire victim from South Lanarkshire had a seven-figure sum stolen between May and August 2023.
The five of them made no plea, and were committed for further examination and remanded in custody, the news channel reported.
They were arrested as part of a joint ongoing probe into “significant fraud” by Police Scotland and policing partners in Essex, London and Eastbourne.
Police Scotland officers were also assisted by partners from the National Crime Agency's National Economic Crime Centre and colleagues from other police forces.
The arrests took place in Eastbourne, Stansted, Dagenham and East Ham in London.
Two other men, aged 23 and 28, were released, and will be appearing at court at a later date.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...