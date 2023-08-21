 4 men arrested for violent disorder over gunshots at UK kabaddi tournament : The Tribune India

  4 men arrested for violent disorder over gunshots at UK kabaddi tournament

4 men arrested for violent disorder over gunshots at UK kabaddi tournament

Incident was the result of a clash between two rival gangs involving the British Punjabi community

4 men arrested for violent disorder over gunshots at UK kabaddi tournament

A video grab of the incident.



PTI

London, August 21

Four men aged between 24 and 38 were arrested on Monday on suspicion of possession of a firearm and violent disorder after four people were injured in a “large scale disturbance” at a kabaddi tournament, involving the British Punjabi community, in the East Midlands region of England.

Derbyshire Police said police presence remains in the area of Elvaston Lane in Alvaston, Derby, where the clash occurred on Sunday. Social media footage of the sporting event shows large crowds dispersing in panic as gunshots are fired and reports of a sword-wielding attacker spread. It is believed the incident was the result of a clash between two rival gangs.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with information relating to the incident yesterday (Sunday),” said Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred of Derbyshire Police.

“We are aware of videos of the incident circulating online, we are carrying out investigations in relation to these and I would encourage anyone with footage to send it to us for enquiries to continue,” she said.

“Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community, please speak to them if you have any information or contact us using the methods provided,” she added.

Earlier, the police said they were called to a large-scale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston at 15.51 local time on Sunday.

“Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital,” the statement said, a number which has since gone up to four injured people taken to hospital.

According to ‘Derby World', the event on Sunday brought together expert players from around the UK for the England Kabaddi Federation's tournament made up of a series of fixtures. The local Derby team is known as Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara Kabaddi Club and have been playing the sport for over 30 years.

 “Kabaddi is traditionally an Indian based sport. Now it is definitely more of an international game,” Kully Chhokar, vice president of Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara Kabaddi Club, told the local media outlet ahead of the tournament.

“Yes it is a day of competition, but it is also an exciting day out for people watching the game, and the sports' players too. People can enjoy the game and watch the action and get to see it first hand, cheering their teams on,” he said.

However, chaos unfolded on the day as crowds gathered to enjoy a day of sport.  

#England #Kabaddi #London

