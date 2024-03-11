4 prominent women honoured by Indian Consulate, diaspora organisation on International Women's Day

PTI

New York, March 11

Four prominent Indian and Indian-American women were honoured here for their achievements and contributions to society on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Neena Singh, Dr Indu Lew and Megha Desai were the honorees at the 6th edition of the International Women's Day commemoration event hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York and the Federation of Indian Associations.

Gaekwad is a visionary committed to education and community empowerment through her philanthropic work, the FIA said in a release.

Singh is the first Indian and Sikh woman Mayor in New Jersey and is known for her dedication to mental wellness and community engagement.

Lew rose from being a clinical pharmacist to becoming the Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff at RWJ Barnabas Health, demonstrating exceptional leadership in health care.

Desai is the president of the Desai Foundation, whose work focuses on improving health, livelihood in rural India, the release said.

The event “recognised the achievements of four extraordinary women, celebrating their significant contributions across various fields and reinforcing a commitment to empowerment and recognition”.

#New York #United States of America USA