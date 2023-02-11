 5 people from Kerala accused of 'exploiting' 50 Indian students in UK : The Tribune India

5 people from Kerala accused of 'exploiting' 50 Indian students in UK

The five, between the age groups of 25 to 47, have been identified as Mathew Issac and Jinu Cherian from Abergele, Eldhose Cherian, Eldhose Kuriachan and Jacob Liju from Pwllheli

5 people from Kerala accused of 'exploiting' 50 Indian students in UK


London, February 11

A UK government investigative agency for labour exploitation has said that it has succeeded in getting a court order against five people from Kerala for suspected labour abuse of more than 50 Indian students.

Investigators from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) were granted a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) indefinitely against the defendants at Mold Magistrates' Court last week.

The GLAA said in a release that its probe identified "more than 50 Indian students as being potential victims of modern slavery and labour abuse over the last 14 months" while working at care homes in North Wales.

The five, between the age groups of 25 to 47, have been identified as Mathew Issac and Jinu Cherian from Abergele, Eldhose Cherian, Eldhose Kuriachan and Jacob Liju from Pwllheli, a statement released by the AGLAA said.

They were arrested by the GLAA between December 2021 and May 2022. Investigations are ongoing but there have been no criminal charges at this stage.

Reacting to the report, the Indian High Commission in the UK on Friday appealed to the Indian students to reach out for help and counselling.

"We were concerned to read this news. Indian students who have suffered this, please contact us at [email protected], and we will provide help/counselling. We assure you of confidentiality in our response," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

GLAA said Issac and his wife Jinu Cherian also supplied workers through Alexa Care Solutions, a recruitment agency registered in May 2021.

Reports to the Modern Slavery and Exploitation Helpline three months later claimed that Indian workers employed by Alexa Care were not being paid correctly or were having their wages withheld.

Significant concerns were raised at the same time about the workers' appearance and that they always appeared to be hungry, the agency revealed.

The STRO orders all five to inform the GLAA of any change of name or address within seven days, and allow GLAA access, at any reasonable time, to where they are living to establish and confirm that the STRO is being complied with.

Breaching the order is a criminal offence carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

"We are all aware that staffing levels have been a cause concern in the care sector for some time, and have not been helped by the Covid pandemic," GLAA Senior Investigating Officer Martin Plimmer said.

"Unfortunately, where labour shortages exist, there is an increased risk of opportunists using the situation for their own financial gain, usually at the expense of workers that they are exploiting.

"Tackling the exploitation of workers in care homes is one of the GLAA's top priorities, and this order is crucial in restricting the activities of those we suspect would otherwise commit slavery or trafficking offences," Plimmer said in a GLAA statement.

In the UK, the number of people identified as victims of modern slavery has been rising year on year, with over 12,000 people referred to the authorities in 2021, according to rights body Anti-Slavery International.

The real number of people trapped in slavery is estimated to be much higher -- more than 130,000 people -- and is estimated to cost the UK 33 billion pounds per year, it said.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

8
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

9
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

10
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete