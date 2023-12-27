6 of Andhra Pradesh family die in US as car collides with truck; were relatives of YSR Congress Party MLA

IANS

Vijayawada, December 27

Christmas holiday turned tragic for a family from Andhra Pradesh as its six members were killed in a road accident in Texas in the US.

The deceased were relatives of YSR Congress Party MLA from Mummidivaram, P Venkata Satish Kumar.

According to information reaching the family in Amalapuram in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, they were killed in a truck-car collision on a highway in Johnson County on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as P Nageswara Rao, uncle of the MLA, Nageswara Rao's wife Seetha Mahalakshmi, daughter Naveena, grandson Kruthik and granddaughter Nishitha. Another person also lost life in the accident.

Lone survivor, Lokesh, son-in-law of Nageswara Rao, was injured and airlifted to a hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

According to the MLA, his uncle and his family lived in Atlanta. They were returning home after visiting some relatives in Texas on Christmas holiday. The accident occurred around 4 pm on December 26 when a truck rammed into their car. The MLA said the truck with two youths was being driven in the wrong direction that led to the accident. The MLA said the local police confirmed that the truck was at fault.

Both the occupants of the truck were also injured and airlifted to a hospital.

