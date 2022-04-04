75-year-old Sikh man attacked in New York's Queens; nose broken, receives severe bruises

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 4

A 75-year-old Sikh man was allegedly attacked while he was on an early morning walk in Queens, in which his nose was broken and he received severe bruises.

The assault, police say was unprovoked, reports abc7ny.com

Elderly Sikh Man Assaulted In Richmond Hill, New York. Nirmal Singh Lives Alone In A Residential Housing Provided By Gurdwara (Sikh Temple) 🙏🏽😢💔🅿️🌎 pic.twitter.com/tsSeamve8A — Punjabi Central Official 🅿️🌎 (@punjabicentral_) April 4, 2022

Nirmal Singh spoke to Eyewitness News about the attack. He was still wearing his bloodied jacket and spoke in Punjabi.

Singh said that he was allegedly punched from behind on a Sunday morning walk around 7 a.m. on 95th Avenue and Lefferts Blvd. in Richmond Hill.

There were no words exchanged, but the assault left him with injuries.

Singh has only been in the country for two weeks and was on a visitor’s visa.

