 Indians among 91,000 laid off in US in January this year : The Tribune India

Indians among 91,000 laid off in US in January this year

Online petition launched to extend grace period for H-1B visa holders to 12 months

Indians among 91,000 laid off in US in January this year

This has a huge impact on them, and their families, especially on the H-1B holders who would need to leave the US immediately within 10 days beyond the H-1B grace period.



PTI

Washington, February 9

Amidst massive layoffs in the American tech sector that have resulted in a large number of Indian professionals being jobless, two Indian-American organisations have launched an online petition urging President Joe Biden to extend the grace period of H-1B visas holders from two months to a year.

This means that once fired from a job, a foreign tech worker on H-1B visas would have one year to find a new job instead of the existing duration of 60 days, after which they have to leave the country.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

“On behalf of immigrants (from the world, mainly from India and China) as well as naturalised citizens like Indian-Americans, Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies and Global Technology Professionals Association (GITPRO) has submitted an appeal to the President of the United States, the Secretary of DHS (Department of Homeland Security) and the director of USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) to extend the current grace period from 60 days to 1 year (minimum 6 months),” the online petition said.

“We join the appeal and request to sympathetically consider the impact of the families on humanitarian grounds. We believe that this extension will pause this brain drain and ensure that the US will continue to be a world leader in technology and innovation. We also request elected officials to support this extension and if needed introduce a bill in the House of Representatives,” said the online petition that has been signed by more than 2,200 people so far.

According to LayoffTracker.com, 91,000 were laid off just in January 2023 and this number may grow in the coming months.

This has a huge impact on them, and their families, especially on the H-1B holders who would need to leave the US immediately within 10 days beyond the H-1B grace period, the petition said.

In addition to the impact on them and their families, this is also a long-term impact on the talent that the US has. For example, 70 per cent of startup founders are immigrants. About 50+ CEOs of public companies are of Indian origin. Hence, the exodus of this talent from the US is harmful for the long-term interests of the US, especially in the modern age of Artificial Intelligence competition, it said.

“The laid-off H-1B holders currently have about 60 days to find another employer to file for the H-1B transfer or leave the country. During the current economic situation, it would be impossible for these hardworking, tax-paying and talented people to get hired till the economy recovers,” said the petition.

Meanwhile, a Facebook group of overseas Indians has launched a petition urging the Indian government to hire the laid-off Indian tech workers in the US.

“Considering the ongoing layoff situation, we are requesting you to consider hiring the recently laid-off and returning Indian IT workers as consultants as part of the digitisation initiatives undertaken by your ministries,” said the letter addressed to Ashwini Vaishnav, the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

4
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

5
Haryana

Haryana suspends costly housing plan in Gurugram, Faridabad

6
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

7
Punjab

Policemen attacked with swords in Mohali, 40 hurt

8
Himachal

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

9
Nation

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on PM, Adani links expunged from Lok Sabha records

10
Nation

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

ISIL-K threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, China, and Iran in Afghanistan: UN report

ISIL-K threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, China, and Iran in Afghanistan: UN report

The revelations are made in a report by UN Secretary-General...

PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

The ATS states this in its chargesheet filed in a local cour...

A large number of Indians among 91,000 laid off in January this year in US

Indians among 91,000 laid off in US in January this year

Online petition launched to extend grace period for H-1B vis...

US State Department implements several recommendations of presidential commission to reduce visa backlog in India

US State Department implements several recommendations of presidential commission to reduce visa backlog in India

India is one of the very few countries where applications fo...

Pakistani drone spotted near IB in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, returns after BSF troops open fire

Pakistani drone spotted near IB in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, returns after BSF troops open fire

The BSF troops fire 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and als...


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank's server room catches fire in Delhi's Greater Kailash

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL