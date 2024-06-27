Act against those responsible for Indian’s death, India tells Italy

PTI

London/Rome, June 26

India on Wednesday asked Italy to take prompt action against those responsible for the death of a 31-year-old Indian worker who died after he was dumped on the road without medical assistance by his employer after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery.

Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary [CPV & OIA], conveyed to Luigi Maria Vignali, the Director General for Italian Citizens Abroad and Migration Policies, India’s “deep concern” about the death of Satnam Singh, the Indian Embassy in Italy said in a post on X on Wednesday.

He “called for prompt action against those responsible. The embassy is in contact with the family of Satnam Singh for consular help and transportation of mortal remains,” the mission added.

Singh, who was abandoned by his employer after a strawberry wrapping machine severed his arm in Latina, died last week due to “copious bleeding”, ANSA reported separately, citing initial results of an autopsy.

He died in a hospital in Rome two days later.

