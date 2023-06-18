 Actress Mary Millben to perform at diaspora event to be attended by PM Modi in US : The Tribune India

Actress Mary Millben to perform at diaspora event to be attended by PM Modi in US

Millben, 41, will also attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters on June 21 with Prime Minister Modi

African American singer and actress Mary Millben. Source: Twitter.



PTI

Washington, June 18

African American singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of ‘Om Jai Jagadish Hare’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’, will perform at a diaspora event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on June 23.

Millben, 41, will also attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

“I have great anticipation and excitement as the Prime Minister visits the United States next week. This visit celebrates the U.S.-India relationship, the world’s two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today,” said Millben.

Formally invited by the Steering Committee for Prime Minister’s Official State Visit, Millben is confirmed to perform for Prime Minister Modi and guests at an invitation-only diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC on June 23.

“I want to thank the Steering Committee for the thoughtful invitation. One earth, one family, one future – the motto of the G20 Summit this year and a timely statement as we welcome the Prime Minister to the United States next week,” she said.

“This motto represents the sentiment of the important democratic alliance between the United States and India. Performing for this meaningful gathering of the Diaspora in Washington, DC to welcome Prime Minister Modi is a great honour,” she said.

“Our common bond in freedom and democracy positions the US-India relationship to be the strongest force on earth for democracy, the best model for unity as a family, and the symbol of freedom for future generations to come,” said Millben.

She has been invited by Ruchira Kamobj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, to attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters.

“I look forward to joining United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, (India’s) Ambassador (to the UN) Ruchira Kamobj, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in welcoming Prime Minister Modi for this first event in the United States,” Millben said in a statement on Saturday.

Praised for her bipartisan platform, Millben’s greatest impact is using music to unite and promote patriotism across the world – now having performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive U.S. Presidents - President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, international royalty, and world leaders.

Her global performance of the Indian National Anthem performed virtually in 2020 for the 74th Anniversary of India’s Independence Day and the treasured Hindu hymn ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ for the 2020 Diwali observance have been praised and viewed by millions across the US, India, and the world.

Following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his pilgrimage to India in 1959, she made her first historic trip to India in August 2022 performing at India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence celebrations as an official guest from the United States invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

