Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada

IANS

Toronto, September 8

In the latest attack on Hindu places of worship in Canada, a prominent temple in British Columbia has been vandalised with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti.

The outer walls of Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Society Mandir in Surrey were spray-painted on Thursday with slogans reading, ‘Punjab is not India’.

"A Hindu temple Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Devi Society has been vandalised with black spray paint. These kinds of cowardly attacks are on rise to create terror amongst the community," Sameer Kaushal, News Director at Radio AM600 in Richmond, wrote on X.

Kaushal said the Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been sounded.

The development comes just ahead of a Khalistan Referendum event, scheduled for September 10, and threats from banned group Sikhs For Justice to “lock down” India's Consulate in Vancouver.

