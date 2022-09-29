American businesses struck by how much more digital India has become: Jaishankar

PTI

Washington, September 29

American businesses are struck by how much more digital India has become and there is a broad sense of overall appreciation of the ease of doing business in the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

During a luncheon on Wednesday, USISPF president Mukesh Aghi presented Jaishankar with USISPF's coffee table book titled, ‘We The People', chronicling 75 years of the US-India story, strengthened by the minister's efforts. The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful strategic partnership between the US and India.

“Delighted to participate in a business luncheon” with USISPF, Jaishankar tweeted. “Noted the high interest in transformational changes happening in India in energy, health, climate, infrastructure and logistics and defence domains,” he said.

“American businesses are struck by how much more digital India has become, how effectively the government is practising digital delivery, what a change that has been in start-ups and innovation, and how much more enthusiastic students and young innovators are. A lot of positive references to the drone policy, to the change in labour laws to the production-linked incentive policies,” Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters on Wednesday at the conclusion of the US visit.

During the Washington DC-leg of his visit, he held two separate luncheons with leaders from the corporate sectors organised by US India Business Council and US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.