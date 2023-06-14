 American superstar Pink visits Indian restaurant in Birmingham; orders samosas, Mushroom Kurkure and Chicken Chettinad : The Tribune India

American superstar Pink visits Indian restaurant in Birmingham; orders samosas, Mushroom Kurkure and Chicken Chettinad

During her performance at Villa Park, Pink told the audience she ‘had the best Indian food of my life’

Photo: @Ashas_UK/Twitter



PTI

London, June 14

American superstar Pink got the party started ahead of a performance in Birmingham when she surprised staff at an Indian restaurant in the city and ordered items like samosas, Mushroom Kurkure and Chicken Chettinad.

The singer, known for hits like “Just Give Me A Reason”, went to Asha’s before her concert at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Staff said she turned up without a reservation at the restaurant, which has become a bit of a celebrity magnet in recent years with Tom Cruise eating there in 2021 and Ed Sheeran in 2022, but they quickly found her a table.

“She was sweet and said a lot of people told her to come here when she came to Birmingham,” the BBC quoted a spokeswoman as saying.

Pink came with members of her crew and families on Monday and ordered samosas, mushroom Kurkure, chicken Chettinad, and chicken Dhaba curry, the restaurant said.

During her performance at Villa Park, she told the audience she “had the best Indian food of my life”.

“So if I do random things, it’s because of the naan,” she added.

The 43-year-old was performing at the home of Aston Villa Football Club as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour, which will also see her headline at BST Hyde Park in London on June 24 and 25.

Fans who attended the show took to Twitter to praise the concert, which also saw Pink bring her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, on stage for a duet.

“Pink absolutely blew me away,” one person tweeted, “I am never going to emotionally recover from this concert.”

“Unbelievable performance from Pink last night, she was incredible,” another tweeted.

Tom Cruise visited the restaurant when he was in the country filming a Mission: Impossible film.

He was dubbed “Two Tikkas Tom” on social media after the restaurant reported he ordered two chicken tikka masala dishes.

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

