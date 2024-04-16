 Amid deaths of 11 Indian students this year, US continues to offer welcoming environment: Indian-American academician : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Amid deaths of 11 Indian students this year, US continues to offer welcoming environment: Indian-American academician

Amid deaths of 11 Indian students this year, US continues to offer welcoming environment: Indian-American academician

Amid deaths of 11 Indian students this year, US continues to offer welcoming environment: Indian-American academician

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Washington, April 16

The United States continues to offer a welcoming environment to students from India, an eminent Indian-American academician said Monday amid reports of deaths of 11 students from India or of Indian origin this year, a development that has caused concerns among the community and their parents in India.

While no pattern has been established yet on these deaths, the Indian diplomatic missions here has proactively started engaging with the Indian students. This includes regular open house, interaction with students' associations, coming up with updated guidelines for the students.

“It's unfortunate this year that these incidents have happened … and there's been this surge. So, parents are rightfully concerned. I mean, if I were a parent and my child was in another country where I see a certain spike, I would definitely be concerned about that. But from what I see is that I have not seen any underlying issue of any kind that suddenly there is no reason for any hate crime to happen,” Gurdip Singh, Divisional Dean, School of Computing at the George Mason University in Virginia told PTI in an interview.

“I would have been more concerned if it was a particular university where three or four incidents happened in succession, then that would sort of depict a pattern. But at least to my knowledge, I don't see any underlying cause for hate crime or anything against Indian students,” Singh said.

Singh said Indian students need to be more careful and vigilant about such incidents.

Highlighting that the location of the universities is also important, some neighbourhoods or some places are more prone just because the crime rate in those places are higher compared to the others.

“As in any country, there are certain cities where you are going to be, or certain parts of the cities where there are going to be more, the crime rate is going to be higher as compared to the others. So there are majority of the campuses, at least fortunately in the U.S., are university towns, which happen to be very safe,” Singh said.

As per the Open Doors report of the Institute of International Education, the number of Indian students in the US has almost tripled from 1,32,888 in 2014-2015 to 3,53,803 in 2024.

The Indian Embassy here is working with various universities to set a network of Indian-origin professors on campuses with a substantial Indian student community. This is being set up on a voluntary basis to respond to any urgent situation.

Maybe there is an extra level of anxiety among students as the job market is not as great as previous year, Singh said.

“If there is more anxiety, it is because the job market or the economy is not doing as well as one would as in the previous years,” he said.

Reiterating that the US is a very welcoming country and that there are a lot of opportunities here, Singh said his message to students is for them to stay focused and to be patient and be consistent in their efforts. “My message to them, it's unfortunate that these things have happened, these incidents have happened, but at least In the past month or so, I haven't heard from them again. So hopefully that's behind us,” Singh said.

Utsav Chakraborty, executive director of nonprofit HinduAction expressed concern over the deaths of 11 Indian students this year.

“In the past couple of months, we have already had 11 cases. What I would expect we and the FBI as well as the Justice Department to do is to focus on the pattern of deaths and investigate what are the causes and see if there is any connection between these deaths,” he said.

“We as a community are really concerned and this is something that hasn't happened in the past and therefore a more detailed scrutiny of these deaths need to be addressed. I think as American Hindus we hope that there is no pattern that emerges and this is not something that we are afraid of and is part of a larger campaign against Hindus in America,' Chakravarty told PTI.

Noting that there has been a rise in anti-Hindu hate across the country, he said there have been some cases where students in campuses have been harassed, adding that mental health is very crucial for young people.

“And people who are foreign nationals, students coming to America far away from their home, [they] already have a lot of mental stress they go through. So, if they are harassed as Indian-Americans or as Hindus in America in campuses it may lead to causes of death or injuries and in some cases there have been a couple of murders as well. So, it bothers us and as Hindu Action we hope that there is more scrutiny on these deaths,” he said.

A data analytics team from Caste Gate, in a statement, said that there is a disturbing trend of escalating student deaths. “Within a mere three-week period, from January 15 to February 5, seven students of Indian-origin tragically lost their lives under mysterious circumstances in the United States,” it said.

The Indian Embassy and all six consulates in the United States have interacted with student associations from time to time through regular open houses.

The Indian Embassy and all consulates have put up guidelines on their websites for Indian students on precautions to be observed regarding the pre-arrival formalities and during their stay in the US.

These are widely shared with Indian student associations through the mission's outreach. An informative video related to these aspects has also been put up on the embassy website.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

3
Delhi

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

4
Sports

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

5
India

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

6
Punjab

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

7
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

8
India

Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

9
Punjab

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

10
Himachal

Vivek Chandel among 6 Himachal Pradesh Administrative officers prompted to IAS

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities

United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities

Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, but We...

Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court

Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court

The apex court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom wer...

Muktsar’s MLA Jagdeep Kaka Brar is AAP’s Ferozepur candidate for Punjab LS election

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar

Several missing after boat overturns in River Jhelum near Srinagar

4 die after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar

Rescue ops under way

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

AAP, Congress denying women representation: BJP chief

BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas