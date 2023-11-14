Amid tensions with India, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau extends Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas greetings

Chandigarh, November 14
Amid ongoing tensions between India and Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended warm wishes of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada and around the world.
Taking to X on Sunday, Trudeau extended wishes of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in two separate posts.
Across the country and around the world, millions of people are celebrating Diwali – and the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair. To everyone observing this joyful holiday: Happy Diwali! https://t.co/LWYFK9xa5q— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 12, 2023
Happy Bandi Chhor Divas to Sikhs across the country and around the world! I’m wishing you and your loved ones the very best today – as you come together, illuminate your homes and gurdwaras, and share meals, sweets, and prayers. https://t.co/jg92E7Kux5— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 12, 2023
On Tuesday, in a couple of tweets, Trudeau shared glimpses of his participation in the celebrations of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in Brampton, Toronto, Ottawa and Etobicoke.
Stopped in at Brampton’s Susan Fennell Sportsplex this afternoon and made some new friends. To everyone who was there celebrating Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas: I hope you have a great time – and good luck with the rest of your card games, too! pic.twitter.com/pMjykFPT0L— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 13, 2023
There’s nothing like sharing meals and sweets on Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. And for families across the Greater Toronto Area, there’s no better place to get them than Samosa and Sweet Factory. Thanks for the tour today – everything looked delicious! pic.twitter.com/u15nYPxq8w— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 13, 2023
Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas are all about coming together. To everyone we’ve celebrated with in Ottawa, Brampton, and Etobicoke over the past few days, and to everyone celebrating in communities across the country: Happy Diwali! Happy Bandi Chhor Divas! pic.twitter.com/syP8nrRB3s— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 14, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon
Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers
The pipes will be pushed in using the horizontal drilling eq...
Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case
The sentence is pronounced on a date celebrated as Children'...
Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces
The latest video is said to be the second clip of the video ...
Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94
Had received numerous awards and accolades, including the Pa...