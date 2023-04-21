Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 21

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh's Britain-origin wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped on Thursday at the Amritsar airport and not allowed by immigration officials to board a flight to Birmingham.

Kaur was questioned for a few hours and then sent back to her home in Jallupur Khera in Amritsar. Kaur was going to the UK for the first time after her marriage.

Amritsar Rural SSP Satinder Singh said Kaur was neither detained nor arrested. "She was stopped because we need to question her related to Amritpal Singh’s case," he said.

Earlier, too, Kirandeep, was questioned on several occasions by police for her alleged role in supporting and funding ‘Waris Punjab De’.

The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and he has been on the run since then.

Singh married Kaur in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar on February 10.

The 'Anand Karaj' (marriage as per Sikh rituals) was held with a limited gathering of family members from both sides at a gurdwara in Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Singh had said that a marriage ceremony should be simple and urged people not to splurge money on grand weddings.

The preacher said his marriage was an example of reverse migration and announced that he and his wife would live in Punjab.

Since then, Kaur has been staying in Punjab. Meanwhile, Kaur has a visa for a limited period in India that is about to expire. With inputs from agencies

#Amritpal Singh #England