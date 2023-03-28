Another Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada

IANS
New Delhi, March 28
Another statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised at a university campus in Burnaby, Canada, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver announced on Tuesday, just days after a statue was targeted in Ontario.
In the latest incident, the statue had been placed at Peace Square at Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus.
"We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalising the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, @SFU Burnaby campus," the Consulate General tweeted.
"The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," it added.
More details are awaited.
The incident comes just after anti-India elements defaced and spray-painted a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the City Hall in the town of Hamilton in Ontario on March 23.
While Hamilton Police said they are investigating the case, attacks by Khalistani backers on Indian installations and temples are on the rise in the North American nation. IANS
