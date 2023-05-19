As Punjab-born Bhullar becomes highest-ranking Asian woman in NYPD, Union minister says 'will ensure brilliant minds do not go abroad to realise their dreams'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 19

Indian-origin police officer Captain Pratima Bhullar Maldonado has done us all proud.

She has become the highest-ranking South Asian woman in the New York Police Department, after her recent promotion to the rank of Captain.

Maldonado runs the 102nd Police Precinct in South Richmond Hill, Queens. Pratima Bhullar is a mother of four children. She was born in Punjab and lived here until she was 9 years before moving to Queens in New York.

South Richmond Hill is home to one of the largest Sikh communities in the country.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, reacting to Bhullar’s achievements wrote: “Punjab born police officer Capt Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in New York! While we laud achievements of Punjabis worldwide; we are working to ensure that such brilliant minds do not have to head to foreign shores to realise their dreams.”