Australian woman's murder: Accused Rajvinder Singh expresses desire to contest case Down Under

ANI
New Delhi, December 24
A fugitive criminal in Australia, Rajvinder Singh, accused of murdering a woman in Queensland, on Saturday in a Delhi court expressed his desire to go contest the case Down Under.
Rajvinder Singh is accused of murdering a woman in 2018 in Queensland, Australia. He is facing an extradition inquiry in India. He was arrested on November 25, 2022.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) of Patiala House Court Nabeela Wali said, "You (Rajvinder) don't have a legal counsel, therefore cannot record your statement today." Later, the court provided a legal aid counsel to him to legally represent the accused. Advocate Love Deep Gaur will be the legal aid counsel for Rajvinder Singh.
The case has been listed for January 7, 2023, for further hearing, wherein the accused's statement is likely to be recorded.
Earlier on November 30, the court listed the matter for evidence and directed the government authorities to supply a copy of documents to Rajvinder Singh.
On November 25, Rajvinder Singh was remanded to judicial custody. He was arrested and produced before Patiala House Court by the Delhi police's special cell on the same day.
A non-bailable warrant was issued for the arrest of Rajvinder by the court before that.
According to sources, Rajvinder was in Australia for 10 years and was working as a male nurse. The woman who was allegedly killed by him was unknown to him. He has a BSc degree. He also got Australian citizenship and he was married to a woman who was also an Australian citizen.
On November 25 early morning, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Rajvinder Singh, who carried the largest ever reward by Queensland police of 1 million Australian dollars.
On November 4, 2022, vide twitter, the Australian High Commission informed the declaration of the reward of one million Australian Dollars on the arrest of one Rajwinder Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who had committed the gruesome murder of an Australian lady on 21/10/2018 in Queensland, Australia, and had been absconding ever since. Interpol had issued Red Corner Notice (RCN) regarding the said accused.
The CBI/Interpol, New Delhi had got issued a non-bailable warrant, under The Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on November 21, 2022.
On November 25 based upon inputs shared by CBI/Interpol and Australian counterparts, in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was apprehended near GT Karnal Road and arrested by Special Cell under sections of the CrPC.
