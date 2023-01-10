 Australian woman murder case: Accused Rajvinder Singh gives ‘consent to be extradited’ to face trial down under : The Tribune India

Singh was arrested by Delhi special cell on November 25, 2018

Rajvinder Singh. ANI



ANI

New Delhi, January 10

Rajvinder Singh, accused of murdering a woman in Australia in 2018, said to a Delhi court that he is willing to go to Australia to contest his case.

On the last date of the hearing on January 7, he had moved an application to give his consent to be extradited to Australia.

His statement has been recorded in Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika recorded the statement of Rajvinder Singh in the presence of his counsel Love Deep Gaur. Advocate Ajay Digpaul special public prosecutor for Central Government was also present.

He was arrested by Delhi special cell on November 25, 2018, in this murder case.

The court listed the matter for consideration on January 13.

Rajvinder Singh in his recorded statement said: "He is willing to go to Australia. He has no objection if he is extradited. He is ready to face the trial in Australia. He is aware of the extradition proceedings and their consequences. He also said he is aware a case is pending against him in Australia".

Special public prosecutor Ajay Digpaul submitted that Rajvinder's statement is to be recorded only.

Rajvinder is accused of murdering an Australian woman in Queensland, Australia in 2018. Earlier he had said that he wanted to go to Australia to contest the case there.

"I didn't kill the woman. I wanted this case to be investigated by the Australian police. On a question, why did he flee from Australia? He said he is going to explain everything before the court there".

Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Love Deep Gaur moved the application on behalf of Rajvinder Singh.

On December 24, Rajvinder Singh expressed his "desire" before the Court to go to Australia and contest the case there. He is facing an extradition inquiry in India.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Nabeela Wali had said that "you (Rajvinder) don't have legal counsel, therefore cannot record your statement today." On November 25, Court remanded Rajvinder Singh to judicial custody.

He was produced before Patiala House Court by the Delhi police special cell on November 25.

Earlier a non-bailable warrant was issued for the arrest of Rajvinder by the court.

According to sources Rajvinder was in Australia for 10 years and was working as a male nurse. The woman who was allegedly killed by him was unknown to him.

He also got Australian citizenship after marrying an Australian woman citizen.

The Queensland police had offered a record one million dollar reward, the largest ever offered by the department, for giving information about the accused.

On November 4, 2022, the Australian High Commission informed in a tweet made the announcement of a Million dollar reward for the arrest of one Rajwinder Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who had committed the gruesome murder of an Australian lady on November 21, 2018, in Queensland, Australia, and had been absconding ever since. INTERPOL had issued Red Corner Notice (RCN), Control No. A-2639/3-2021 regarding the said accused.

The CBI/INTERPOL, New Delhi had issued a non-bailable warrant, under The Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on November 21 2022.

On November 25, 2022, at 6 pm, based upon inputs shared by CBI/INTERPOL and Australian counterparts, in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was apprehended near GT Karnal Road and arrested by Special Cell u/s 41(1) Cr PC. The accused is being produced before the concerned court as per law for further proceedings.

