 Beware, increased intake of multivitamins may raise risk of cancer: Study : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Beware, increased intake of multivitamins may raise risk of cancer: Study

Beware, increased intake of multivitamins may raise risk of cancer: Study

Beware, increased intake of multivitamins may raise risk of cancer: Study

Photo for representation only.



IANS

London, September 3

Love to mindlessly pop multivitamin pills, without any proven deficiency? Beware, you may be at an increased risk of cancer, warns a study.

The study led by a team from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden showed that Vitamin C and other antioxidants stimulate the formation of new blood vessels in lung cancer tumours.

The discovery, published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, corroborates the idea that dietary supplements containing antioxidants can accelerate tumour growth and metastasis. However, the risk is only when taken in excess amounts.

“We've found that antioxidants activate a mechanism that causes cancer tumours to form new blood vessels, which is surprising, since it was previously thought that antioxidants have a protective effect,” said study leader Martin Bergo, Professor at the Department of Biosciences and Nutrition at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

“The new blood vessels nourish the tumours and can help them grow and spread,” Bergo added.

Antioxidants neutralise free oxygen radicals, which can damage the body, and are therefore commonly found in dietary supplements. But overly high doses can be harmful.

“There's no need to fear antioxidants in normal food but most people don't need additional amounts of them,” Bergo said.

“In fact, it can be harmful for cancer patients and people with an elevated cancer risk.”

Prof. Bergo's research group has previously shown that antioxidants like vitamin C and E accelerate the growth and spread of lung cancer by stabilising a protein called BACH1.

BACH1 is activated when the level of free oxygen radicals drops, which happens, for example, when extra antioxidants are introduced via the diet or when spontaneous mutations in the tumour cells activate endogenous antioxidants.

Now the researchers have been able to show that the activation of BACH1 induces the formation of new blood vessels (angiogenesis).

While low oxygen levels (hypoxia) are known to be required for angiogenesis to occur in cancer tumours, the new mechanism identified by the researchers demonstrates that tumours can form new blood vessels in the presence of normal oxygen levels as well.

The study also shows that BACH1 is regulated in a similar way as the HIF-1alpha protein -- a mechanism that was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and that allows cells to adapt to changes in oxygen levels. HIF-1 alpha and BACH1 work together in the tumours, the new research showed.

“Many clinical trials have evaluated the efficacy of angiogenesis inhibitors, but the results have not been as successful as anticipated,” said Ting Wang, doctoral student in Professor Bergo's group at Karolinska Institutet.

“Our study opens the door to more effective ways of preventing angiogenesis in tumours, for example, patients whose tumours exhibit high levels of BACH1 might benefit more from anti-angiogenesis therapy than patients with low BACH1 levels.”

The researchers used a range of cell-biological methods and concentrated most of their work on lung cancer tumours by studying organoids -- small cultivated micro tumours from patients. But they also studied mice and samples of human breast and kidney tumours.

Tumours in which BACH1 was activated, either via ingested antioxidants or by overexpression of the BACH1 gene, produced more new blood vessels and were highly sensitive to angiogenesis inhibitors.

“The next step is to examine in detail how levels of oxygen and free radicals can regulate the BACH1 protein, and we will continue to determine the clinical relevance of our results,” Wang said. “We'll also be doing similar studies in other cancer forms such as breast, kidney and skin cancer.”

#Cancer #England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

2
Entertainment

Having got Rs 210 crore for 'Jailer', Rajinikanth becomes country's highest paid actor

3
Himachal

Himachal imposes ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions till September 16

4
India

'One nation, one election': Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kovind-led 8-member panel

5
Sports

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya shine brightly as rain forces India and Pakistan to split points

6
World

Actress, former model Silvina Luna dies at 43 after complications from a botched 2011 surgery

7
Comment Touchstones

Goodbye, Khosla Saab

8
Punjab

Punjab to fill 2,037 posts of patwari to counter stir

9
Punjab

Group tries to stop Sukhbir Badal’s convoy in Faridkot village, scuffles with Akali Dal workers

10
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated: MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

'Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

The Sports Minister who is also the state secretary of DMK y...

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies of caner at 49

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies of caner at 49

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Brothers Manavjit and Jashanbir Dhillon reportedly jumped in...

Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections

Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections

Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...

‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

The Tribunal deemed Pollitt unfit to hold a real estate and ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

PO lands in police net after 17 years

2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for summit

Court denies bail to man who ‘scammed’ people

AAP for probe into delay in salaries of DU professors

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Mystery over youth’s death

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at ~3,148

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Teacher dies by suicide at village govt primary school

Conman posing as relative from Canada dupes city resident of Rs 10L

MC official booked for Rs 79-lakh fraud

2 transporters robbed of mobiles, attacked

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours