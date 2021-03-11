Biden announces intent to appoint ex-US ambassador to India Richard Verma to his Intelligence Advisory Board

PTI

Washington, May 5

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Indian-American lawyer-diplomat Richard Verma, also a former US ambassador to India, as a member of his Intelligence Advisory Board.

The President's Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB) is an independent element within his Executive Office.

According to a White House statement on Wednesday, President Biden has announced his intent to appoint Verma to his Intelligence Advisory Board.

Verma, 53, is currently the general counsel and head of Global Public Policy for Mastercard. In this role, he oversees the company's law and policy functions in the United States and around the world.

Verma, a member of Biden’s Democratic Party, was the US Ambassador to India from 2014 to 2017.