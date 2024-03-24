Bilawal Bhutto wishes Hindu community in Pakistan on Holi

Islamabad, March 24
Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday wished the Hindu community in the country on Holi, asserting that the festival serves as a reminder of shared humanity that transcends religious or cultural differences.
The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman in a statement highlighted the importance of fostering inclusivity and respect for diverse cultural traditions within the country, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
“Holi serves as a reminder of the shared humanity that transcends religious or cultural differences,” he said, pointing out the inherent values of tolerance and acceptance encapsulated by the festival.
Asserting that such celebrations foster inclusivity within the nation, he stressed the need for societal cohesion, while advocating for mutual understanding and solidarity among Pakistan’s populace.
According to the census, Hindus account for just 2.14 per cent of the total population in Muslim-majority Pakistan.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems
Atishi says the directions show Kejriwal's concern for the p...
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ in Delhi on March 31 to ‘safeguard democracy’
Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress Delhi unit chief, allege...
Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
Dar makes these remarks during a press conference in London
Election Commission directs disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty
Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats to be held on June 1
IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for ‘links with ISIS’
The student was detained at Hajo in Kamrup district while he...