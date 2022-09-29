Bill providing Green Card pathway introduced in US Congress

PTI

Washington, September 29

A group of four top Democratic senators has introduced legislation to provide a much-needed pathway to a Green Card for up to 8 million people, including dreamers, H-1B and long-term visa-holders.

Under the bill, an immigrant may qualify for lawful permanent resident status if they have lived in the US continuously for at least seven years.

The Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act was introduced in the Senate by Senator Alex Padilla and co-sponsored by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ben Ray Lujan, and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin on Wednesday.

“Our outdated immigration system is hurting countless people and holding back America's economy. My bill would update the Registry cut-off date for the first time in more than 35 years so that more immigrants can apply for legal permanent residence,” said Padilla.

“This could have a profound impact on millions of immigrants, some who have been living, working, and contributing to the United States for decades, by allowing them to live freely without the fear of an uncertain future,” he said.

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.

The legislation would provide a much-needed pathway to a green card for up to 8 million people, including Dreamers, forcibly displaced citizens (TPS holders), children of long-term visa holders who face deportation, essential workers, and highly skilled members of the workforce such as H-1B visa holders who have been waiting years for a green card to become available, a statement said.