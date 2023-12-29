 Bodies of Indian family killed in car crash in US likely to be flown to India on Sunday: Reports : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Bodies of Indian family killed in car crash in US likely to be flown to India on Sunday: Reports

Bodies of Indian family killed in car crash in US likely to be flown to India on Sunday: Reports

The mishap took place on the outskirts of Dallas, Texas, on December 26

Bodies of Indian family killed in car crash in US likely to be flown to India on Sunday: Reports

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Houston, December 29

Friends and community members have planned a vigil on Saturday in remembrance of an Indian family killed in a horrific car crash in the US state of Texas and their bodies are likely to be flown to India on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Services honouring the lives of the six deceased have been planned for the weekend with a vigil both at Houston and Metro Atlanta for people to pay their respects.

A deadly crash on the outskirts of Dallas, Texas, on December 26 claimed the lives of six Indians, including two children, while a survivor is battling critical injuries in a hospital there. The family originally belonged to Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh.

While 43-year-old Lokesh Potabathula survived the crash, his brother, 28-year-old Rushil Barri, a resident of Alpharetta, Georgia; Potabathula’s wife, 36-year-old Naveena Potabathula; the couple’s children, 9-year-old Nishidha Potabathula and 10-year-old Krithik Potabathula; and Naveena’s parents, 60-year-old Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada and 64-year-old Nageswararao Ponnada, perished in the fatal accident.

“Bodies of the Indian family members killed in a crash in Texas would be flown to India on Sunday,” Atlanta News First channel reported on Friday.

The channel spoke with Sunil Savili, founder of the Indian Friends of Atlanta and, also, a part of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), who is helping out the Indian family in their time of grief.

“Definitely … one needs to be hand in hand and support everyone. We are there for the family, we are there for the people in need,” Savili told Atlanta News First.

Another local channel, 11Alive quoted Ashok Kolla of TANA, saying they have been coordinating with funeral homes, airlines and multiple consulates to ensure that the bodies of the crash victims are returned to their home in India.

11Alive.com also reported that Lokesh, who remained critical, “underwent several surgeries. He currently has a broken arm and ankles, as well as injuries to his neck and spine, which may result in him not walking again. On top of all that, he may have also lost his sight.” The accident took place on Tuesday evening near Cleburne, about 53 km south of Fort Worth, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation showed that a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old entered the northbound lanes in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into a minivan, in which the Indians were travelling, the sheriff’s office said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

2
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

3
Trending

UK woman was declared dead, wakes up after 40 minutes; on her body partner finds…

4
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

5
Trending

Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

6
Punjab

Chaos at Ludhiana rly station as passengers stuck for hours

7
India

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justices of 5 high courts

8
India

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

9
Punjab

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

10
Punjab

Photos of Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on Punjab's R-Day tableau led to its rejection: Sunil Jakhar

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

ULFA signs peace pact with Centre and Assam Government, to shun violence

ULFA signs peace pact with Centre, Assam Government; agrees to shun violence, disband organisation

The peace accord is expected to end decades-old insurgency i...

Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 ex-Indian Navy men in Qatar

Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 ex-Indian Navy men in Qatar

It is learnt that prison terms handed to the former Navy per...

India seeks extradition of 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed, sends request to Pakistan

India seeks extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, sends request to Pakistan

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said t...

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

Bhagwant Mann says has sympathy for Jakhar who recently join...

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Officials scan multiple CCTV footage around the site, spot a...


Cities

View All

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

76-kg heroin seized, 99 arrested

BSF, police foil smuggling attempt, arrest three with 1.440 kg of heroin

Looking back 2023: Farmers continue fight for better price of crops

Battling staff shortage, RTA to accommodate onerous licensing work of SDM-II office

Dense fog hits flight operations at SBSI Airport, 14 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at SBSI Airport, 14 flights cancelled

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Rajya Sabha chairman declines AAP's request to appoint Raghav Chadha as party's interim leader in House

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Wrestling Federation of India office moved out of BJP MP Brij Bhushan’s residence

Maharani Gita Devi, wife of Maharaja Brig Sukhjit Singh of Kapurthala, dies at 86

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

Woman’s murder case cracked

RoundGlass Tehang lads romp home

Of 24,000 members, only 285 eligible to vote in NRI Sabha poll

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships