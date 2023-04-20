Body of missing Indian-American software engineer found

New York, April 20

The body of a 30-year-old Indian American software engineer, who went missing on April 9, has been recovered from a small lake in Maryland, police said.

The deceased, Ankit Bagai, was found in Lake Churchill on Tuesday by officers who were called to the area after a body was reportedly seen in the water.

"The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and identified as that of Bagai of Germantown," Montgomery Police said in a release, adding that no foul play was suspected.

According to his family, Bagai walked away from a medical facility in Germantown, Maryland, and was last seen in the 12000 block of Panthers Ridge Drive.

The family told NBC 4 that Bagai had been on several life-saving medications.

"The way law enforcement considers the situation, they believe there was some crisis that led him to walk out that front door," Gobind Singh, Bagai's brother-in-law, told NBC 4.

Bagai's family had also announced a reward of $5,000 for anyone who provided any leads.

A Facebook page, which was set up to locate Bagai, announced his funeral service at Fairfax, Virginia.

"A successful software engineer from the University of Virginia, he deeply cherished his time as a Wahoo, especially his semester at sea. Although he was known as an avid golfer who loved Tiger Woods and his hometown championship teams, the Nationals and Capitals, nothing mattered more to him than his family. He will be remembered as an easy going, passionate, and loving son, brother-in-law, nephew, relative, and friend," the post read. IANS