British citizen convicted for killing NRI husband says she will appeal against death penalty: Jail official

PTI

Shahjahanpur, October 8

Hours after she was sentenced to death by a court here for murdering her NRI husband with the help of a friend, British citizen Ramandeep Kaur said she is being “framed” by her husband's family members, a jail official said on Sunday.

Kaur said she will appeal against the capital punishment, according to the official.

Superintendent of Shahjahanpur district jail, Mijaji Lal on Sunday said two female inmates of the jail and a woman constable have been deployed to monitor Kaur. On Saturday evening, when 'daal', 'sabji' and 'roti' were given to her for dinner, she did not eat it, Lal said.

“After being persuaded by them, she ate some food. She remained restless throughout the night, and woke up a number of times. She had an inkling that she would be held guilty,” Lal told PTI.

When she was asked why she committed the murder, Kaur said her husband wanted to sell his entire property and move to England, so his family members killed him and wrongly framed her, according to the jail official.

"She said that she is innocent, and she will appeal against the capital punishment," Lal said.

On Saturday, a court awarded the death penalty to Kaur for murdering her NRI husband with the help of a friend seven years ago. Her friend and accomplice Gurpreet was sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 3 lakh. Sukhjeet Singh (34), was sleeping with his sons Arjun and Aryan, when he was killed by Kaur and Gurpreet, Additional District Government Counsel Shree Pal Verma said on Saturday.

Arjun told the court during a hearing that his mother smothered Sukhjeet with a pillow and then, Gurpreet hit him with a hammer on his head. Then, Gurpreet took out a knife from his pocket and gave it to Kaur, who slit her husband's throat, Verma said citing Arjun's testimony.

Reacting to the verdict, Sukhjeet's mother Vanshjeet Kaur had told reporters on Saturday, "I feel relieved. My prayers were answered and I got what I was expecting from the court. I was demanding capital punishment for Ramandeep so that no mother's child dies like this."