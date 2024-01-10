British-Indian dentist fined for dodging over 53K pounds in tax

IANS

London, January 10

An Indian-origin dentist in England's West Midlands region has been ordered to pay 22,654 pounds by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) for evading tax worth 53,528 pounds.

Jasbinder Singh, a resident of Coventry, was named publicly by the HMRC for deliberately defaulting on tax from April 6, 2012 to April 5, 2015 and April 6, 2015 to April 5, 2018, the Coventry Telegraph reported recently.

A person or business is named publicly if they have deliberately defaulted on more than 25,000 pounds in tax, according to HMRC. In the West Midlands, the biggest amount of tax avoided by a company was a whopping 243,647 pounds.

It was said to have been owned by Daily Drinks 007 Ltd in Smethwick, Birmingham. Golden City Limited in Selly Oak, Matthew Electronics Limited in Birmingham and Solihull Financial Services Limited are some of the other companies in the West Midlands that have failed to pay tax.

Last year, an Indian-origin manufacturer was found guilty in what the HMRC described as one of the country's largest ever “carousel” tax frauds.

Arif Patel was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for false accounting, conspiracy to cheat the public revenue, the onward sale of counterfeit clothing and money laundering.

He was accused of trying to steal around 97 million pounds via VAT repayment claims on false exports of textiles and mobile phones.

In 2019, two Indian-origin restaurateurs were banned from the formation, promotion or management of a company over tax evasion, which caused the UK tax department losses of more than 4 million pounds.

Sukdev Gill admitted that he caused companies he was a director of to conceal value-added tax (VAT) over six years, resulting in a loss of 1.97 million pounds to HMRC.

His business partner Inderjit Singh was disqualified for nine years for trading through successor companies, while also concealing VAT, resulting in a loss of 4.37 million pounds.

