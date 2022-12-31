British Indian ex-minister Alok Sharma knighted in King's New Year Honours List

PTI

London, December 31

Alok Sharma, an Indian-origin former UK minister, has been knighted for his contribution to combatting climate change through his leadership at the COP26 summit by King Charles III in his first New Year Honours list released here.

Agra-born Sharma, 55, who was a Cabinet-level minister until October, is named on the “Overseas List” and leads a tally of over 30 Indian-origin campaigners, economists, academics, medics and philanthropists to be honoured in the annual list issued in the name of the British monarch for their “incredible public service” across the UK and abroad.

"Alok Sharma receives a Knighthood for his contribution to combatting climate change through his leadership at COP26 and driving the UK to agree a historic agreement from individual countries that will have a major impact in addressing climate change in the future,” reads a UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) statement with reference to the list honouring overseas contributions.

The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) was held last year in Scotland from October 31 to November 13. Sharma was the president of the conference, the first since the Paris Agreement of COP21 that expected parties to make enhanced commitments towards mitigating climate change.

"The UK's impact around the world depends on exceptional people like those recognised in His Majesty the King's New Year Honours list. I am grateful for their outstanding contribution,” said Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the FCDO and Head of the Diplomatic Service.

In keeping with the climate theme, Professor Sir Partha Sarathi Dasgupta receives a Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) for services to Economics and the Natural Environment.