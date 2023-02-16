British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

PTI

London, February 16

A British Punjabi chef’s new cookbook that creates a culinary roadmap of food from the Indian subcontinent in the UK was released here on Thursday, as a chronicle of recipes that are an ode to the unique twists on South Asian cuisine in the form of dishes like Chicken Tikka Masala.

Sarah Woods spent months on her in-depth research for ‘Desi Kitchen' to recreate the flavours from different parts of the subcontinent and how those dishes have evolved during the course of their journey to different parts of the UK.

The term “desi” describes a person of birth or descent from the Indian subcontinent that lives abroad and that was her starting point for her foodie story.

“Desi cuisine in the UK is hyper-regional and highly nuanced. So that got me thinking that I should start at the tip with Sri Lanka and then make my way up towards the Himalayas. It started simply but then like a good curry, the many layers of flavour seeped in,” said Woods, of her cookbook released by Penguin Michael Joseph.

“I restricted myself to 10 recipes for each of the communities, with a larger chapter for the Punjabi community because that's my heritage. It was a hard process because I wanted to represent each community and also the evolution of that desi spin of the flavours and cultures they brought to parts of England, as well as all the global influences. So, there's this tradition juxtaposed with the modern,” she explains.

A second-generation Indian migrant, Woods grew up immersed in the Punjabi culture with star cooks in her family and a grandfather who even built a tandoor in the backyard of their home in England to entertain guests.

“My grandfather came to the UK in the early 1960s and there's a history that I'm also trying to convey in the book because I think it's important. After the Second World War, the UK needed to rebuild its economy amid an acute shortage of labour and citizens of the Commonwealth were invited to help this shortage,” reflects Woods.