 British Sikh entrepreneur among winners of UK’s Icon Awards : The Tribune India

British Sikh entrepreneur among winners of UK’s Icon Awards

Navjot Sawhney is providing low-income communities with accessible and sustainable washing solutions through his Washing Machine Project

British Sikh entrepreneur among winners of UK’s Icon Awards

Navjot Sawhney's eco-friendly hand-cranked Washing Machine Project benefits families without access to an electric machine in underdeveloped countries and refugee camps. Photo Credit: Twitter



PTI

London, May 22

British Sikh entrepreneur Navjot Sawhney, founder of the Washing Machine Project providing low-income communities with accessible and sustainable washing solutions, is among 14 winners of the annual 21st Century Icon Awards in London.

Sawhney won the Sustainability Rising Star Award for the Washing Machine Project and received the trophy at a ceremony on Friday from Ibukun Adebayo, Group Director, Sustainable Finance and Investment Strategy, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

His eco-friendly hand-cranked Washing Machine Project benefits families without access to an electric machine in underdeveloped countries and refugee camps.

“Since its creation in 2021, they have positively impacted the lives of over 30,000 people,” read the citation for the project, which has won several awards, including the British Prime Minister's Points of Light award in the past.

CA Bhavani Devi, the first Indian woman fencer to qualify and compete at the Olympic Games, was awarded the Competitive Sports Award, and Indian-origin entrepreneurs Ashok Duppati and Dheeraj Siripurapu bagged the Relentlessly Resolute Award for their efforts behind several market beating businesses over the last 20 years.

“We are absolutely delighted to celebrate and recognise these outstanding global icons,” said Tarun Ghulati and Preeti Rana of Squared Watermelon Limited, co-founders of the awards, now in their seventh year.

“We created these awards to showcase the young leaders who, through their tenacity, grit and hard work, have become the beacons of change, inspiring others and are on the front seat of innovation,” they said.

Around 200 business leaders, celebrities, and sports and community champions gathered for the awards ceremony last week, for which the 14 winners were whittled down from 45 finalists and around 600 submissions from around the world. The judging panel was made up of a diverse range of experts, including former Lord Mayor of London Vincent Keaveny and peers from the House of Lords.

Among other winners on the evening included the Specialist Professional Award for tech firm Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and the Savvy Luxury Award for Dr Tara Lalvani, founder of beauty brand Beautifect.

The 21st Century Icon Awards were launched in 2017 by Squared Watermelon Ltd as a means to celebrate success and draw attention to the work of exceptional entrepreneurs, philanthropists, tech professionals, and sports and media personalities on a global stage.  

#England #London #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

3
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

4
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

6
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

7
Punjab WAR ON DRUGS

Bikram Majithia case: Facing flak, AAP replaces SIT head

8
Chandigarh

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

9
Nation

UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

10
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Top News

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

Said it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circu...

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...

Rs 2000 note: Is it India’s highest ever currency note?

Rs 2000 note: Is it India’s highest ever currency note?

India has had higher denomination notes—Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,0...

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with counterpart Anthony Albanese

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with counterpart Anthony Albanese

Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as guest of Austra...

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

The WFI chief in a Facebook post on Sunday said he is ready ...


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

SGPC proposal on norms for Takht Jathedars not new

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

Amritsar residents want action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Punjabi movie Medal star cast visits Amritsar for promotion

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Money laundering: Supreme Court to hear former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on May 26

Money laundering: Supreme Court to hear former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on May 26

Heatwave: Mercury rises in North India, likely relief from tomorrow

Delhi court acquits man charged under Excise Act for possessing 36 beer bottles

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon