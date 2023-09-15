 British Sikh on trial for death threat to late Queen apologises to King Charles : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • British Sikh on trial for death threat to late Queen apologises to King Charles

British Sikh on trial for death threat to late Queen apologises to King Charles

The 21-yr-old was said to be suffering from mental health issues and threat to the late Queen was inspired by his ‘Star Wars' fascination

British Sikh on trial for death threat to late Queen apologises to King Charles

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, September 15

A British Sikh crossbow-armed intruder who has admitted to committing treason after telling royal guards at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021 that he was there to kill Queen Elizabeth II has apologised to King Charles III and the royal family, a UK court heard on Friday.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, who claimed he wanted to “assassinate” the late monarch as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, according to a social media video that emerged soon after his arrest, has written a letter to express his “distress and sadness”.

Justice Nicholas Hilliard has been hearing evidence in the case at the Old Bailey court in London, where he will hand down the sentence early next month.

“He has apologised to the royal family and His Majesty King Charles. He is embarrassed and ashamed he brought such horrific and worrying times to their front door,” Chail’s barrister Nadia Chbat told the court.

According to court reports from the hearing this week, Chail’s “strong family unit” includes his father, a software consultant working in aerospace; his mother, a special needs teacher; and his twin sister, a university student.

Chail was said to be suffering from mental health issues, and the threat to the late Queen was instigated by an artificial intelligence “girlfriend” named Sarai and inspired by his ‘Star Wars' fascination.

The prosecution, meanwhile, described it as a serious crime and is seeking the maximum sentence.

Chail appeared in court by video link from the high-security psychiatric hospital Broadmoor in Berkshire. Friday’s hearing follows evidence from psychiatrists about Chail’s mental state as the judge considers whether he should be imprisoned, detained under the UK Mental Health Act or face a mix of the two.

Earlier, the 21-year-old had pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 2 of the Treason Act, 1842; an offence of threats to kill contrary to Section 16 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861; and an offence of possession of an offensive weapon contrary to Section 1 of the Prevention of Crime Act 1953.

“He had made a video of himself stating his desire to harm the late Queen, which he sent to a group of contacts shortly before he was arrested. Further enquiries into Chail uncovered further evidence of his planning and motives. Evidence recovered by officers showed that he harboured ill-feeling towards the British empire for its past treatment of Indian people,” a Met Police statement noted.

The Queen, who died in September last year, was in her private apartments at Windsor Castle at the time of Chail’s intrusion on the morning of December 25, 2021. Two officers saw the intruder within the grounds of the Castle, and one approached him.

He was wearing black clothing and a handmade metal mask and said to the officers he was there to kill Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Chail was carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt, and the officers drew their Taser gun and arrested him.

The social media video that emerged later showed a masked man identifying himself as Indian Sikh Jaswant Singh Chail and saying he wanted to “assassinate” the Queen as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

Under the 1842 Treason Act, it is an offence to assault the British Sovereign or have a firearm or offensive weapon in their presence with intent to injure or alarm them or to cause a breach of peace.

#England #King Charles #London #Queen Elizabeth II #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

2
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

3
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

4
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

5
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders firm on contesting elections alone

7
Punjab

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

PM, nation basking in G20 glory

9
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

10
World

Newly sworn in Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam joins list of Indian-origin leaders dominating politics

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Top News

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Biden says Mediterranean pipelines to be included in India-M...

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Scores of people turn up at the residences of the slain Army...

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Chandigarh court grants anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in ‘molestation’ case

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Youth found alive in Chandigarh just before cremation of wrongly identified body in UP

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia to remain in jail for now as his bail plea hearing deferred to October 4

Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia to remain in jail for now as his bail plea hearing deferred to October 4

Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

FIR against man for sexually abusing stray dogs in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

450 industries have moved to Punjab recently due to Mann govt's efforts: Arvind Kejriwal

450 industries have moved to Punjab recently due to Mann govt's efforts: Arvind Kejriwal

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth