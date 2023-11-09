Businessman Tarun Ghulati wants to become London's first Indian-origin mayor

London, November 9
Businessman Tarun Ghulati has announced his candidature for the May 2024 mayoral elections in the UK capital, with the hope of becoming London's first Indian-origin mayor.
Ghulati, 63, made the announcement last month while in India, his “janmabhoomi”, saying he is determined to do whatever it takes to ensure London – his home for 20 years – remains a leading global city and all Londoners feel safe, secure and empowered with opportunities for growth.
The co-founder of the 21st Century Icon Awards in London strongly believes much more needs to be done for the low- and middle-income households across London and hopes his levelling up ideas will strike a chord with the city's voters as he prepares to challenge London's Pakistani-origin Mayor Sadiq Khan.
“As London mayor, I wish to see increased cohesiveness between countries whose diaspora live in London, by building people-to-people and business connect,” said Ghulati.
“I will build a thriving London, do away with barriers for growth and ensure safety of all citizens. The Ultra-Low Emission Zone will be scrapped totally, no Congestion Charge will apply over weekends and holidays, 20mph speed limit zones and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods will be reviewed. I wish to see visible policing across all the boroughs and police stations restored where crime rates are high. Affordable housing will a key strategy,” he said.
