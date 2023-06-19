Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Chandigarh, June 19
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province.
He was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey.
Nijjar was associated with the organisation, Sikhs for Justice.
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton city.
The National Investigation Agency had earlier filed a charge sheet against Nijjar for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror attacks.
India had asked Canadian authorities to take action against Nijjar for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts in Punjab.
