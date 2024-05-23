 Canada police warn son of acquitted Air India bombing suspect of potential life threat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Canada police warn son of acquitted Air India bombing suspect of potential life threat

Canada police warn son of acquitted Air India bombing suspect of potential life threat

This comes in the wake of Ripudaman Singh Malik's murder in 2022, for which two individuals have been charged, CBC News reported

Canada police warn son of acquitted Air India bombing suspect of potential life threat

Ripudaman Singh Malik.



ANI

Ottawa, May 23

The Royal Canadian Mount Police (RCMP) has issued a warning to Hardeep Malik, the son of Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in connection with the Air India bombing of 1985.

Hardeep Malik, a Surrey-based businessman, received an official letter cautioning him about potential threats to his life.

This comes in the wake of Ripudaman Singh Malik's murder in 2022, for which two individuals have been charged, CBC News reported.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the CBC News report claims that RCMP investigators are exploring the possibility of the Indian government's alleged involvement in Ripudaman Singh Malik's assassination, similar to their alleged role in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar the previous year.

The warning issued to Hardeep Malik falls under the "Duty to Warn" protocol, a measure taken by authorities in British Columbia to alert individuals when their safety is at risk.

The RCMP underscored that the threat must be considered likely to materialise.

Hardeep Malik is not the only one to receive such notice; others associated with the Khalistan separatist movement in British Columbia have also been cautioned.

CBC news report claims that these developments lend credence to the suspicion that the Indian government's alleged targeting of Sikh figures in Canada did not begin with Nijjar's death, a claim repeatedly denied by India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has time and again denied receiving any evidence implicating Indian nationals' involvement in the killing in Canada of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

The attack was described as 'highly coordinated' and involved six men and two vehicles.

Notably, the Canadian police have not given any evidence of any link to India, as was being speculated in Canadian media.

Nijjar's killing triggered diplomatic tensions between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's hand in the killing --a claim New Delhi has rejected, calling it "absurd" and "motivated."

Earlier, in the aftermath of Ripudaman Singh Malik's assassination, the RCMP extended warnings to several other Sikh-Canadian individuals, suggesting a broader pattern of potential threats.

While connections between Singh Malik's murder and the Nijjar case are being investigated, conclusive evidence remains elusive, leaving the investigation ongoing.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Canada has not provided any "specific" evidence or relevant information in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case and that no "formal communication" has been provided to India over the arrests of three Indians allegedly involved in the matter.”

“No specific or relevant evidence or information has been given to us in this matter. Canada has informed us about the arrest. But we have not got any formal communication..." MEA Spokesperson said on the arrest of three Indian nations in Canada in Nijjar killing.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Air India #Canada #Surrey


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

2
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

4
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

5
Patiala

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

6
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

7
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

8
Patiala

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala; face-off with police likely

9
Punjab

‘Star-studded’ election campaign dazzles voters in Punjab's Faridkot

10
India

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala at 10 am

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala; face-off with police likely

PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to skip PM Modi's rally on home turf Patiala; resting at Delhi home, unwell

Insiders said that the entire poll campaign was planned in s...

PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues

PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues

Says farmer justice will be top priority for upcoming INDIA ...

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Channi for calling Poonch terror attack on Air Force convoy a ‘staged stunt’

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Channi for calling Poonch terror attack on Air Force convoy a ‘staged stunt’

Channi had remarked that the Poonch terror attack on May 4, ...

Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US

Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US

Czech constitutional court rejects Gupta’s plea; Czech Justi...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Rahul Gandhi climbs a tempo-trailer, leads discussion on employment and income with youngsters

Panchkula: System aligned against lower classes, says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Why no word on Metro for Chandigarh, asks Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Delhi Police defer questioning of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s parents in Maliwal ‘assault’ case, say sources

Delhi Police defer questioning of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s parents in Maliwal ‘assault’ case, say sources

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Want jobs for our sons, say women at Congress rallies

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

Ahead of PM’s visit, Jalandhar police announce traffic diversions

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma transferred to non-election duties

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

Wagah border will be opened for trade in year if BJP forms govt: Bittu

Preeti Sapru lauds Modi-led govt for its welfare schemes

Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring assures substantial reforms in agriculture sector

AAP candidate’s wife seeks votes in Sahnewal, blames Congress, SAD for neglecting Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to skip PM Modi's rally on home turf Patiala; resting at Delhi home, unwell

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala; face-off with police likely

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala