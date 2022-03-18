Canada says no test results needed for vaccinated travellers

Vancouver, March 18
The Canadian government's announcement it is dropping the requirement for vaccinated travellers to show a negative Covid test result to enter the country was greeted with relief by tourism and business groups on both sides of the border on Thursday.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said tests would no longer be needed beginning April 1.
Currently, fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada must present proof of a negative result from a professionally administered antigen test. The antigen test replaced the more costly and time-consuming molecular test in February.
Guy Occhiogrosso, president and chief executive officer of the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce in Washington state near the border with British Columbia, said the tests discouraged Canadians crossing into the US for holidays and day shopping trips.
He estimates some local retail businesses saw a 30 per cent drop in business due to a lack of Canadian travellers.
“There have been some border businesses that have seen catastrophic losses,” he said.
