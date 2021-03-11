Canada super visa changes to benefit Indians the most; parents and grandparents can now stay longer

Toronto, June 8
Indians will benefit the most from changes introduced by Canada to its super visa programme for parents and grandparents.
Under the changes announced by Immigration Minister Sean Fraser on Tuesday, parents and grandparents coming to Canada can now stay here for up to five years per entry.
The changes will kick in from July 4.
Canada will also allow international medical insurance companies to provide coverage to super visa applicants.
Currently, only Canadian insurance providers can provide medical coverage to super visa holders.
The super visa programme, started in 2011, allows Canadian citizens and permanent residents to sponsor their parents and grandparents to come and live with them in Canada for extended periods of time.
Until now, this multiple-entry visa, which is valid for up to 10 years, has allowed parents and grandparents to remain in Canada for only two years at a time. IANS
