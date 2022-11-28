 Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh

Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh

Photo for representation only.



New Delhi, November 28

As a Pacific nation, Canada constituted an ambitious plan, which initially provides for an investment of nearly $2.3 billion over the next five years as it recognises that the Indo-Pacific region will play an important and fundamental role in Canada's future.

To foster greater diversity among those seeking to work and study in Canada, the government will invest in strengthening the visa processing capacity within the centralised Canadian network as well as in New Delhi and Chandigarh.

Each issue of importance to Canadians such as national security, economic prosperity, respect for international law and human rights, democratic values, public health and environmental protection will be defined by the relations that Canada and its partners maintain with the countries of the Indo-Pacific, an official statement said.

Decisions made in the region will affect Canadians for generations, and Canada absolutely must play an active role.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malanie Joly on Sunday launched Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy. This strategy presents a comprehensive roadmap to deepen its engagement in the Indo-Pacific over the next 10 years, increasing its contribution to regional peace and security, consolidating economic growth and resilience, strengthening close ties between its people and supporting sustainable development throughout the region.

The central principle of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy is that Canada acts for its national interests, while defending its values. The Strategy positions Canada as a reliable partner for the region, now and in the future. It constitutes an ambitious plan, which initially provides for an investment of nearly $2.3 billion over the next five years, said the statement.

This whole-of-society strategy outlines how Canada intends to work actively with its allies and partners to shape the region's future in the context of global generational change.

To promote Canada's regional peace and security interests, the government will invest more than $720 million. This investment includes, among other things: $492.9 million to strengthen Canada's naval presence in the Indo-Pacific and increase Canadian Armed Forces' participation in regional military exercises; and $47.3 million to launch a new interdepartmental initiative to build the cybersecurity capacities of selected regional partners.

To foster open, rules-based trade and support the country's economic prosperity, Canada will invest $240.6 million. This investment includes, among other things: $24.1 million to create the Canadian Southeast Asia Trade Gateway to expand Canada's business and investment networks in the region; $31.8 million to establish Canada's first agricultural office in the region to increase and diversify agriculture and agri-food exports to the Indo-Pacific; and $13.5 million to expand natural resource linkages with its partners in the Indo-Pacific region in the areas of trade, investment, and science, technology and innovation.

To strengthen the close ties between Canadians and the people of the Indo-Pacific, Canada will contribute $261.7 million.

This investment includes, among other things: $100 million to fund development programmes related to the Feminist International Assistance Policy to support the Indo-Pacific; $74.6 million to strengthen Canada's visa processing capacity within the centralised Canadian network as well as in New Delhi, Chandigarh, Islamabad and Manila, to strengthen the close ties between its people.

As part of its commitment to building a clean future, Canada has pledged a total of $913.3 million. This investment includes, among other things: $750 million will strengthen FinDev Canada's ability to expand into the Indo-Pacific and accelerate its work in priority markets to support the development of high-quality and sustainable infrastructure; and $84.3 million to contribute to a healthier marine environment in the Indo-Pacific region, which includes strengthened measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

To strengthen its presence, visibility and influence in the region, Canada has pledged a total of $143.3 million. This investment includes, among other things: $92.5 million to significantly increase the capacity of Canada's missions abroad and within Global Affairs Canada; $24.5 million for the opening of a new Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada office in the region to help build and strengthen relationships with local partners.

"The future of the Indo-Pacific is ours; we have a role to play in shaping it. To this end, we must be a genuine and reliable partner. Today we are presenting a truly Canadian strategy -- one that addresses every aspect of our society. This strategy sends a clear message: Canada is present in the region and it is here to stay," said Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Responding to investment to strengthen visa processing capacity, Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said, "The Indo-Pacific region is critical for immigration to Canada and will continue to be so in the future." "Today's announcement brings significant new funding to strengthen Canada's visa processing capacity at home and abroad. As we anticipate record growth in admissions in the years to come, this funding will help foster greater diversity among those seeking to work and study in Canada."

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

2
Haryana

Haryana Panchayat polls results: BJP, AAP, INLD candidates win on several zila parishad seats

3
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

4
Nation

Over 60 cops escort Dalit groom on horseback in UP's Sambhal; contribute Rs 11,000 'wedding gift' to couple

5
World

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

6
Nation

BJP staring at defeat, Congress nowhere in picture: Kejriwal in Gujarat

7
Nation

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

8
Entertainment

Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

9
Punjab

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

10
Punjab

Three children run over by train in Kiratpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Top News

5,000 ‘fake’ pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...

For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror: PM Modi in Gujarat

Gujarat elections 2022: For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror, says PM Modi

No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt

No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt

'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...

Amritsar: Peddler held with heroin, guns ‘delivered via drone’

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...

Plane caught in power lines after crash, 2 occupants unhurt

Plane caught in power lines after crash, 2 occupants unhurt


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

'Payment to cane growers within month of purchase'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

Sec-22 connecting passages in poor shape; MC plans ~2.28-crore rebuild

Sec-22 connecting passages in poor shape; MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula ZP poll

Five from Chandigarh Tricity win Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Two carjacking gangs on the prowl in Mohali

No NOC for former Punjab ADGP’s farmhouse, but nod to eco-tourism project

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

AAP 'political startup', BJP wants to create 'mature narrative': Puri

Sisodia takes on BJP over waste management

Housekeeping service at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell sparks row

Court raps cops over delay in giving Jamia violence file to counsel

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

JDA rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Film theatre at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, set for upgrade

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Sherpur Chowk

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Man held with 5K banned pills

15 more hospitals, labs empanelled with varsity