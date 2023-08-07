Canada working to ensure safety of all diplomatic representatives following threats against Indian officials: Govt

Toronto, August 7

Canada’s public safety department has said it is working to ensure the safety and security of all diplomatic representatives in the country following the circulation of an online video in connection with threats against Indian diplomats, underlining that there is no place in the country for the “incitement of violence.”

The statement by Public Safety Canada came nearly a month after the circulation of Khalistani posters online which named Indian officials. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said India had asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to "extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is "not good" for relations.

(1/2) There is no place in Canada for the incitement of violence. Law enforcement has been engaged following the circulation of an online video in relation to threats against Indian diplomatic officials. — Public Safety Canada (@Safety_Canada) August 1, 2023

(2/2) Canadian law enforcement and the Government continue to work to ensure the safety and security of all diplomatic representatives in Canada. — Public Safety Canada (@Safety_Canada) August 1, 2023

"There is no place in Canada for the incitement of violence. Law enforcement has been engaged following the circulation of an online video in relation to threats against Indian diplomatic officials," Public Safety Canada said on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Canadian law enforcement and the Government continue to work to ensure the safety and security of all diplomatic representatives in Canada," it said last week.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly last month assured India of the safety of its diplomats and termed the “promotional material” circulating ahead of a Khalistan rally "unacceptable".

In June, India slammed Canada after visuals surfaced on social media of a tableau in Brampton that reportedly celebrated the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Canada's response to the Khalistani issue appeared to be constrained by its "vote bank compulsions", and India will have to respond if the activities impinge on its national security and integrity, Jaishankar had said on the issue.

The Khalistani issue has impacted ties between the two countries in many ways in the last few years, he had said.

India has been asking Canada against giving space to pro-Khalistani separatists and extremist elements, Jaishankar had said.

#Canada #Toronto