Canada's Ontario election: NDP chief Jagmeet Singh's brother Gurratan Singh, Sandeep Singh, and Sara Singh lose

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 3

Ontario Premier Doug Ford claimed a sweeping election victory in Canada's most populous province on Thursday, as media projected a second term for his right-leaning Progressive Conservative party with an enhanced majority.

The Progressive Conservatives were on track to win at least 83 of the provincial legislature's 124 seats, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected. The party held 67 in the last legislature.

"What a night. And what a result. Together we have done the impossible. We have made history," Ford told exuberant supporters in his home constituency as they chanted "Four more years!"

Brampton North

PC Party of Ontario: Graham McGregor – 12,474 total votes – ELECTED

Ontario Liberal Party: Harinder Malhi – 7,756 total votes

Ontario NDP: Sandeep Singh – 5,387 total votes

Green Party of Ontario: Aneep Dhade – 821 total votes

New Blue: Jerry Fussek – 553 total votes

Ontario Party: Julia Bauman – 395 total votes

Brampton East

Progressive Conservatives – Hardeep Grewal – 12,552 votes – ELECTED

Ontario NDP: Gurratan Singh (Incumbent) – 8,940 total votes

Ontario Liberal Party: Jannat Garewal – 6,140 total votes

Green Party of Ontario: Jamaal Blackwood – 557 total votes

Ontario Party: Paul Stark – 509 total votes

New Blue: Michael Bayer – 288 total votes

Brampton Centre

PC Party of Ontario: Charmaine Williams – 10,120 total votes – ELECTED

Ontario NDP: Sara Singh (Incumbent) – 6,524 total votes

Ontario Liberal Party: Safdar Hussain – 6,119 total votes

Green Party of Ontario: Karitsa Tye – 882 total votes

New Blue: Kathrin Matusiak – 821 total votes

Brampton South

PC Party of Ontario: Prabmeet Sarkaria (Incumbent) – 12,980 total votes – ELECTED

Ontario Liberal Party: Marilyn Raphael – 7,957 total votes

Ontario NDP: Andria Barrett – 5,475 total votes

Green Party of Ontario: Ines Espinoza – 1,028 total votes

New Blue: Mike Mol – 974 total votes

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mehdi Pakzad – 188 total votes

Brampton West

PC Party of Ontario: Amarjot Sandhu (Incumbent) – 14,544 total votes – ELECTED

Ontario Liberal Party: Rimmy Jhajj – 7,904 total votes

Ontario NDP: Navjit Kaur – 6,290 total votes

Green Party of Ontario: Pauline Thornham – 837 total votes

New Blue: David Pardy – 510 total votes

Ontario Party: Manjot Sekhon – 231 total votes

With inputs from Reuters and www.insauga.com

