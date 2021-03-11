Canada's Ontario election: NDP chief Jagmeet Singh's brother Gurratan Singh, Sandeep Singh, and Sara Singh lose

Chandigarh, June 3
Ontario Premier Doug Ford claimed a sweeping election victory in Canada's most populous province on Thursday, as media projected a second term for his right-leaning Progressive Conservative party with an enhanced majority.
The Progressive Conservatives were on track to win at least 83 of the provincial legislature's 124 seats, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected. The party held 67 in the last legislature.
"What a night. And what a result. Together we have done the impossible. We have made history," Ford told exuberant supporters in his home constituency as they chanted "Four more years!"
Brampton North
PC Party of Ontario: Graham McGregor – 12,474 total votes – ELECTED
Ontario Liberal Party: Harinder Malhi – 7,756 total votes
Ontario NDP: Sandeep Singh – 5,387 total votes
Green Party of Ontario: Aneep Dhade – 821 total votes
New Blue: Jerry Fussek – 553 total votes
Ontario Party: Julia Bauman – 395 total votes
Brampton East
Progressive Conservatives – Hardeep Grewal – 12,552 votes – ELECTED
Ontario NDP: Gurratan Singh (Incumbent) – 8,940 total votes
Ontario Liberal Party: Jannat Garewal – 6,140 total votes
Green Party of Ontario: Jamaal Blackwood – 557 total votes
Ontario Party: Paul Stark – 509 total votes
New Blue: Michael Bayer – 288 total votes
Brampton Centre
PC Party of Ontario: Charmaine Williams – 10,120 total votes – ELECTED
Ontario NDP: Sara Singh (Incumbent) – 6,524 total votes
Ontario Liberal Party: Safdar Hussain – 6,119 total votes
Green Party of Ontario: Karitsa Tye – 882 total votes
New Blue: Kathrin Matusiak – 821 total votes
Brampton South
PC Party of Ontario: Prabmeet Sarkaria (Incumbent) – 12,980 total votes – ELECTED
Ontario Liberal Party: Marilyn Raphael – 7,957 total votes
Ontario NDP: Andria Barrett – 5,475 total votes
Green Party of Ontario: Ines Espinoza – 1,028 total votes
New Blue: Mike Mol – 974 total votes
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mehdi Pakzad – 188 total votes
Brampton West
PC Party of Ontario: Amarjot Sandhu (Incumbent) – 14,544 total votes – ELECTED
Ontario Liberal Party: Rimmy Jhajj – 7,904 total votes
Ontario NDP: Navjit Kaur – 6,290 total votes
Green Party of Ontario: Pauline Thornham – 837 total votes
New Blue: David Pardy – 510 total votes
Ontario Party: Manjot Sekhon – 231 total votes
With inputs from Reuters and www.insauga.com
